Video: Yogi Adityanath Gets Emotional When Asked About Pulwama Attack

Yogi Adityanath said terrorism will be eliminated from the country under PM Modi's leadership.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appeared to get emotional on Friday when he was asked about the Pulwama terror attack in which over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers laid down their lives.

During an interaction with engineering students in Lucknow, the chief minister was asked about the steps being taken by the Narendra Modi government to combat terrorism.

"This is like a chain of events. There is an attack. We investigate and then, things are back to the same. What is your government doing to solve this issue?" a student in the audience asked Yogi Adityanath at the "Yuva Ke Mann Ki Baat" programme in the city.

He asserted that terrorism will be eliminated from the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"What is happening in Kashmir is like that of a lamp that glows brighter when is it being doused. Terrorism is reaching its end. The Narendra Modi government is committed to end this," Yogi Adityanath replied.

The chief minister got a loud applause from the audience. While waiting for the next question, Yogi Adityanath, who appeared emotional, was seen taking out his handkerchief from his saffron robe. He wiped his nose and and then his eyes as he held the mic in one hand.

He said that the security forces acted swiftly after the Pulwama attack and killed the conspirator within 48 hours.

Of the over 40 soldiers who laid down their lives in the deadliest terror attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, the maximum casualties from a single state stand at 12, from Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath also spoke about the two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists who were arrested in his state the operation in which was linked to Pulwama terror attack.

"We conducted an operation in Uttar Pradesh. We received a few links related to the Pulwama attack in connection with which we did a big operation in Uttar Pradesh.

