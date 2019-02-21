Misinformation Being Spread Over Pension Of Soldiers' Widows: CRPF

Over 40 CRPF soldiers were killed in the Pulwama terror attack

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday clarified that some misinformation being circulated regarding the pensions of the widows of jawans who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

"Some misinformation being circulated with respect to pension of widows of CRPF martyrs of Pulwama. In this context it is clarified that, Liberalised Pension Awards i.e 100 per cent of last pay drawn (Pay+Grade Pay) by the Martyr plus DA will be received by the Martyr's widow (NOK)," read a statement.

On February 17, a post on Aam Aadmi Party's official Facebook page stated that widows of 75 per cent of the CRPF jawans, who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack of February 14, will not be eligible for pension.

Last week, around 40 CRPF personnel were killed during a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The CRPF personnel were killed after a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into their convoy in Awantipora area of Pulwama in Kashmir. The Pakistan-backed terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack.