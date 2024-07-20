Pistol That Puja Khedkar's Mother Waved At Farmers In Viral Video Seized

Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama Khedkar was arrested on Thursday

Days after the mother of controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar was arrested, Pune Police has seized a pistol and three bullets from her house, which she used to allegedly threaten some Maharashtra farmers.

Manorama Khedkar was arrested from Maharashtra's Raigad district on Thursday in connection with the viral video in which she is seen brandishing a firearm and threatening some villagers, reportedly over a land dispute.

Police have also seized the SUV seen in the viral video which has sparked public outrage.

Ms Khedkar faces multiple charges, including attempt to murder.

The footage shows her in a heated exchange with a farmer, demanding to see land documents allegedly in her name. As tensions escalated, she waved the firearm threateningly before quickly concealing it upon noticing a camera recording the encounter.

The video that has put Manorama Khedkar in trouble emerged amid the row surrounding her 34-year-old daughter Puja Khedkar.

The 2023-batch trainee IAS officer made headlines a few weeks ago when Pune collector Suhas Diwase wrote to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, flagging several demands that she was not entitled to during her probation.

This complaint set in motion a chain of events that led to shocking revelations. Questions were raised over how she cleared the tough selection process for UPSC. She was found to have availed of relaxation for physical disability and OBC candidacy, but allegations of her not being eligible for such relaxations surfaced.

Her two-year training has now been put on hold, and her selection into the IAS is being probed by a panel formed by the Centre.