Public Safety Act, Used To Detain Farooq Abdullah, Explained In 5 Points

Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was so far under "unofficial" house arrest in Srinagar

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was on Monday charged under the Public Safety Act (PSA) - a stringent law that enables detention without trial for two years. The politician, 83, has been charged with "disturbing public order", which carries a three-month detention term. He has so far been under "unofficial" house arrest in Srinagar, which will now be his "jail". This is the first time PSA has been used on a mainstream politician, particularly one who is a three-time former Chief Minister. It has usually been used to arrest terrorists or separatists. Questioned over the timing of the move, sources said there worries Mr Abdullah might talk to the press about Kashmir, which could be awkward for the centre ahead of a UN meet later this month.