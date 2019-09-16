Public Safety Act, Used To Detain Farooq Abdullah, Explained In 5 Points

- The Public Safety Act - formally the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act - was introduced by Farooq Abdullah's father, former Chief Minister Sheikh Abdullah, to target timber smugglers.
- The PSA, often described as a "draconian law", empowers the government to detain individuals whose actions can be seen as "instigating, provoking or disturbing, or is likely to disturb, public order". It also allows the government to detain individuals "outside the limits of the territorial jurisdiction of the officer making the order".
- Under Section 13 of the PSA, detention orders can only be issued by a Divisional Commissioner or District Magistrate, neither one of which is obliged to disclose facts about the detention that "it considers to be against the public interest". However, under the same section, the act also states that a detainee must be told the reason for his/her detention. That communication must be made "not later than five days and in exceptional circumstances... no later than ten days from the date of detention".
- Within four weeks of a detention order an Advisory Board must review "grounds on which the order has been made" and submit a report within the next four weeks that will decide if there is sufficient cause for the detention to continue.
- The maximum period of detention for those charged with "disturbing public order", as Farooq Abdullah has been, is 12 months from the date of the order. Those charged with endangering the security of the State may face detention up to two years.
