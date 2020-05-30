PUBG 'Addicted' Minors Steal 20 Mobiles In Delhi To Play With Friends: Cops

Two minors were apprehended after they allegedly stole 20 smartphones to play online game PUBG.

Two minors were today apprehended in Delhi after they allegedly broke into a shop and stole 20 smartphones to play online game PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) with their friends, police said.

The minors' phones were malfunctioning and they also wanted their friends to join, police said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of 28th-29th May in South Delhi's Naibsarai area.

The owner of the shop filed a complaint with police on Friday and alleged that 20 mobile phones, 30 mobile batteries, Ludo and Chess sets have been stolen from his shop.

The police detained the two minors today and recovered all the stolen goods.

During the interrogation, the two minors said that they are addicted to PUBG and wanted to include some of their friends in the game too, police said.

They told police that there are certain tasks in PUBG that can only be attempted when a group of gamers play together.

There have been many incidents in the past when PUBG addiction has led minors to commit crime.

In October last year, a 16-year-old boy had allegedly faked his own kidnapping and sought ransom from his parents after they took away his mobile phone in Hyderabad.

The boy had left for Mumbai.

During his journey, he called his mother from a passenger's phone and called his mother. Impersonating another man, he told her that "her son" had been kidnapped and demanded Rs 3 lakh as ransom.

In February last year, an 18-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself after he had an argument with his family members over buying a new mobile phone for PUBG.