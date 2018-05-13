'Proves India's Stand': Nirmala Sitharaman On Nawaz Sharif's 26/11 Remark

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's statement on the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai vindicated India's stand. Mr Sharif has appeared to admit that the 26/11 attack, which resulted in the deaths of 166 people nearly a decade ago, had been carried out by terrorists from Pakistan.The remark contradicts the official stand of Islamabad, which insists that India has not furnished enough evidence about the involvement of terrorists from Pakistan."Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can't we complete the trial?" he said during an interview, reported Pakistan's Dawn newspaper.Today, Ms Sitharaman said, "It's a serious disclosure. Hasn't India been following it? Saying that we strongly believe that the handlers of the 26/11 offences were in Pakistan. This only proves India's stand has been right all through the way".India has maintained that the huge attack in Mumbai was masterminded by Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Sayeed - a man who is allowed a free run in Pakistan. The operation, India said, was masterminded by Pakistan intelligence agency ISI.