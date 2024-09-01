Watch: How Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach May Look Like

It is expected to open for passenger operation in the next three months.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today unveiled the prototype version of the Vande Bharat sleeper coach at the Bharat Earth Movers Limited's (BEML) facility in Bengaluru. The train is expected to be open for passenger operation in the next three months, he said.

He informed that before being rolled out on the tracks for further testing, Vande Bharat sleeper coach will undergo trials and tests for ten days. It is expected to open for passenger operation in the next three months.

Karnataka: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav inspects Vande Bharat train Sleeper coach at BEML in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/5xtTJ2SM4F — IANS (@ians_india) September 1, 2024

"After Vande Bharat chair cars, we were working on Vande Bharat sleeper cars. Its manufacturing has now been completed. This train will go out for the trial and testing from the BEML facility today," Mr Vaishnaw said.

Key Features Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The train will run at a maximum speed of 160 kilometers per hour, an official release said. The Vande Bharat sleeper train with 16 coaches is meant for overnight journeys and will cover 800 km to 1,200 km, Mr Vaishnaw said. The oxygen level inside the train and virus protection, a lesson learnt from COVID-19 pandemic, are added features of the train.

"It will be a train meant for the middle class and the fares will be on par with Rajdhani Express," he added.

It will have interiors with GFRP panels, modular pantry, special berths and toilets for differently abled and automatic exterior passenger doors, the statement read.

Shower with hot water in 1st AC car, remotely operated fire barrier doors at end wall, a sensor-based interior, odour free toilet system, integrated Reading light with USB Charging provision, spacious luggage room are among the other salient features of the train.

Once the prototypes of Vande Bharat sleeper cars are properly tested, then the series of production will start.

"We will start the series of production after one-and-half years. Then it will be like practically every month two to three trains will start rolling out," Mr Vaishnaw told news agency PTI.