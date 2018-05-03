Protests In Kashmir's Shopian After Teenager Dies In Firing By Security Forces Shopian and Pulwama districts are on edge for the last three days after the killing of a local Hizbul commander during an encounter with security forces. There were clashes and protests at several places.

Share EMAIL PRINT Hundreds joined the mourners as the body of the teenager was taken to his home Srinagar: Fresh protests erupted in Shopian in south Kashmir today after a teenager died in firing by security forces on Wednesday evening. 17-year-old Umar Kumar died and several others were injured after clashes yesterday.



As the body of the teenager was taken to his home in Pinjoora, hundreds of people turned up and joined the mourners. They chanted slogans and marched in the area.



Clashes broke out in several villages in the area after reports of an encounter in Shopian's Turkwangan village on Wednesday. As troops from various camps moved towards the village, locals clashed with them.



Police sources say there was a brief exchange of firing after terrorists fired at army vehicles patrolling in the area. Even as the gunmen managed to escape, troops assumed that the attackers have taken shelter in residential houses at Turkwagan village, sources said.



During the operation, two residential houses and three cowsheds were destroyed. But after searches, nothing was found.



A senior police officer told NDTV there were no terrorists trapped inside any residential houses when the operation was launched.



"After exchange of firing, troops presumed that fleeing terrorists have taken shelter in a residential house at Turkwangan. That's why they launched the operation," said the officer.



He said they immediately informed all security formations to withdraw since no terrorists were holed up in these houses.



Shopian and Pulwama districts are on edge for the last three days after the killing of a local Hizbul commander during an encounter with security forces. There were clashes and protests at several places.



On Wednesday, stone throwers targeted a school bus in the area and a student was injured after a stone hit him on the head. Doctors say the injured child is now stable. The incident caused widespread outrage and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti promised to punish the culprits.



