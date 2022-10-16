Protest Against Murder Of 27-Year-Old In Delhi, Locals Say Communal Angle

Locals blocked the road and protested against the killing. (file)

A 27-year-old man has died in central Delhi after a clash between two groups that took place on Wednesday. Nitesh, the victim, was critically injured after being hit with sticks and rods by three people, and died in a hospital on Saturday. Two of his friends were also injured.

The murder has triggered protest by locals, who suspect a communal angle. They claim the victim was associated with the right wing outfit Bajrang Dal and the killers were Muslim men. The police, however, say the fight was over a minor issue and had no communal link.

Locals blocked the road and protested against the killing on Sunday.

On October 12, Nitesh was standing near his house with his friends Monty and Alok when he got into a fight with three boys -- Ufiza, Abbas, and Adnan -- who were on a motorcycle, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Shweta Chauhan. The latter group had violently attacked the victims with sticks and iron rods, and escaped.

"Nitesh was admitted to a hospital, where he died late on Saturday evening. The police handed over the body to the family members after the postmortem," DCP Chauhan said.

According to the police, many cases are already registered against Nitesh and Alok. In the CCTV footage as well, Nitesh and his friends were seen landing the first blows on the other group.

Some locals claim Nitesh recently joined the Bajrang Dal and that's why he was targeted by Muslims. They further said that a mob from the nearby mosque came to beat up Nitesh, although the police deny this.

The police maintain a minor quarrel had escalated, and there's no communal angle to it. They have registered a murder case and are looking for the three accused.