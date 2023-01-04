Probe On In Sexual Harassment Case Against Haryana Minister: Police

Sandeep Singh gave up his Sports portfolio on Sunday

The police on Wednesday took the woman coach who has lodged a sexual harassment case against Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh to his official residence here to recreate the "scene of crime", even as Chandigarh's Senior Superintendent of Police Manisha Choudhary said the investigation is going in the right direction.

When asked about the minister not having been arrested even five days after the case was lodged and despite non-bailable section being in the FIR, Choudhary told reporters here this evening, "The SIT is investigating the case and the decision they have to make will be based on the verification of the allegations made by the complainant".

"The decision making will be based on what comes as the conclusion (during investigations) before the SIT. There cannot be a blanket statement at my end," she said.

"The SIT is investigating the case from all angles and aspects. I feel the investigation is on the right course. Decision making will be entirely based on the facts which come to the fore during investigations. Detailed examination of the complainant has been done," the SSP said.

The Chandigarh Police on Saturday registered an FIR against the 36-year-old BJP leader on charges of sexual harassment and wrongful confinement and set up an SIT to probe the case.

Singh gave up his Sports portfolio on Sunday, saying he has taken the step on moral grounds, and claimed that the charges levelled against him by the woman coach of sports department are baseless.

The complainant's lawyer, Deepanshu Bansal, told reporters outside Singh's residence on Wednesday that "the police had requested that to recreate crime scene, they wanted to take the complainant to Singh's residence".

After about half an hour, she left the place in a police vehicle.

A police official said the minister was not present when the complainant was taken to the residence. The complainant's lawyer said the Chandigarh Police took the coach to the minister's residence in connection with the investigations and for recreating the scene of alleged crime. Bansal said the survivor recorded her statement before a magistrate in the morning under Section 164 of the CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code).

Earlier, she had recorded her statement before police.

To a question, Bansal said the FIR registered by the Chandigarh Police against Singh also includes non-bailable sections and it is "up to police to arrest the minister without delay".

When asked by reporters that till the time the SIT does not conclude its investigation, does that mean the minister's arrest will be on hold, SSP Choudhary said, "We are not saying anything is on hold. I cannot comment on course of investigation which SIT is doing. It is absolutely their prerogative what decision they take based on facts".

Asked if "VIP treatment" is being extended to the accused, she said, "There is no VIP treatment... The SIT is verifying allegations, whatever conclusion comes, the SIT will take a call," the SSP said.

On Tuesday, the woman coach had appeared before the Chandigarh Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) here for a marathon eight hours to record her statement.

Singh, a first-time MLA, has been booked under sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 B (compelling her to be naked), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

