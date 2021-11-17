Probe Agency Wants Unitech Ex-Owners In Delhi, Says Fresh Evidence Found

The Chandras were moved to Mumbai from Delhi's Tihar jail after an order from the Supreme Court.

Custodial interrogation of former Unitech promoters Sanjay and Ajay Chandra is needed as "volumes of evidence have been found against them," the Enforcement Directorate told the Supreme Court today. It is necessary to bring the Chandra brothers to Delhi and confront them with the evidence, the agency told the court. The top court will hear the matter again on November 23.

Sanjay Chandra and his older brother, Ajay Chandra, are former owners of Unitech, which was a real estate giant for several years. The brothers were arrested in 2017 for failing to build houses for which they had collected hundreds of crores of rupees.

They also face charges of money laundering. The Chandra brothers and their father Ramesh Chandra are also accused of allegedly defrauding Canara Bank of Rs 198 crore.

"The Chandra brothers are currently in a Mumbai jail. They need to be produced before Delhi's Patiala House court," the agency said.

The agency said it has filed an application seeking that the Chandra brothers be produced before the Delhi court.

The Chandras -- who were initially lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail -- were shifted after an order from the Supreme Court after it was found that they were conducting illegal activities with the connivance of jail officials. They are currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road and Taloja Jail.

Police cases have been filed against 32 officials of Tihar Jail.

Early this year, the agency filed a criminal case under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the Unitech Group and the Chandra brothers over allegations that they illegally diverted more than Rs 2,000 crore to Cyprus and the Cayman Islands.