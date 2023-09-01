Pro-Khalistan Slogan Accused Were Promised $7000: Delhi Senior Cop

Slogans reading "Khalistan Zindabad" were inscribed on Delhi metro walls. (Representational)

After two accused were arrested over Pro-Khalistan graffiti and slogans on the walls of more than five metro stations in Delhi, HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP, Delhi Police Special Cell has said that they were promised $7000 for this work.

HGS Dhaliwal spoke to ANI and said "The important thing is that the graffiti was painted on the evening of August 26 and the matter was solved in less than five days without any special input, making it a blind incident in a way. Both accused have been detained - Preetpal Singh was picked from Faridkot and his associate Rajvinder is also a resident of Faridkot."

The police also mentioned Sikh for Justice (SFJ) founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for bribing the two accused for this work.

"Preetpal was in touch with Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for more than a year through social media. Pannun had promised them $7000. He had already received $3500. He also sent Rs one Lakh to him (Preetpal) separately as someone was ill at his home," HGS Dhaliwal said.

Earlier, in pictures shared by Delhi Police, slogans are seen inscribed on the walls of Metro stations, reading "Delhi Banega Khalistan" and "Khalistan Zindabad".

"Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) also released raw footage of Delhi Metro stations that were defaced with pro-Khalistan slogans," an officer said.

The defacement of the Metro stations came at a time when the national capital hosted the B20 Summit in India recently.

The three-day summit started on August 25 and ended on August 27. The event has drawn over 1,500 delegates from 55 countries.

Meanwhile, as many as 18 heads of state are expected to attend the G20 summit in the national capital next month.

Many heads of state and diplomats, including US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and French President Emmanuel Macron, are expected to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit.

