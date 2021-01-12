'Thank You': Priyanka Gandhi's Son, Rahul Gandhi Post Throwback Photos

In a 2019 tweet, Priyanka Gandhi called brother Rahul her truest friend.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has turned 49 today. Her brother Rahul Gandhi, a senior MP, and her son Raihan Vadra celebrated her birthday by sharing two throwback photographs on the social media website Instagram.

Mr Gandhi shared a picture of their childhood in which Priyanka Gandhi is concentrating on the camera as he looks away, smiling. "Happy Birthday P," his caption read.

Raihan, along with a picture of his mother carrying him in her lap, shared a heartfelt note, thanking her for being always there for him.

"Happy Birthday Ma. Thank You for always being my side and supporting me through thick and thin. Love you always," he wrote.

Priyanka Gandhi is married to businessman Robert Vadra. They have two children - son Raihan and daughter Miraya. Raihan's description on Twitter says he is a photographer.

She shares a special bond with her brother Rahul Gandhi. In 2019, she, in a tweet, called him "my truest friend".

Mr Gandhi, at an event later, said: "My sister is my closest friend."

Priyanka Gandhi, who joined active politics in 2019, months before the general election, is a national general secretary in the Congress. She is currently tasked with reviving the party in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the state assembly elections in 2020.