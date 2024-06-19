Priyanka Gandhi's Presence In Parliament Is...: Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor said Priyanka could have been a wonderful candidate in Varanasi as well.

Priyanka Gandhi's presence in the Lok Sabha would strengthen the opposition benches and Wayanad would have a very strong person to represent them in Parliament, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor said on Tuesday.

Mr Tharoor, speaking to the PTI on the sidelines of his 'thanksgiving' campaign in Neyyattinkara Assembly constituency, said Priyanka Gandhi has been a very effective orator during the election campaigns and he was happy that she decided to enter electoral politics from Kerala.

"I think Rahulji absolutely had to keep Rae Bareli, it is a very important signal to the people of Uttar Pradesh and of North India in general.

"At the same time, he did not want to feel that he was abandoning the people of Wayanad and it is better to entrust it to his own sister. So I think it is a wonderful decision," Mr Tharoor said as he travelled through the constituency in an open vehicle, thanking the voters.

He said the same was his preference for the last few weeks, when it was clear that Rahul Gandhi had to choose one or the other.

"I certainly can mention that this was my own preference for some weeks now when it became clear that he had to choose one or the other and I thought it was the right choice and I applaud it wholeheartedly," Mr Tharoor said.

He said Priyanka Gandhi could have been a wonderful candidate in Varanasi as well, especially looking at how good the Congress candidate did against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I think right now, by winning in Wayanad, which she should do comfortably I believe, she is going to bring a very strong voice to the Parliament. We have all seen her speaking during the election campaign. She is one of the most impressive speakers and campaigners we have got and to have her in the Lok Sabha would be a huge asset to the party," Mr Tharoor said.

He said it is unfortunate to single out one family and accuse them of 'parivarvaad', when this system is ingrained in our culture.

He said according to reports, 15 BJP MPs are from political families and it would be an underestimation as many more would be coming from political families.

"In our culture, dentists want their children to be dentists, artists want their children to be artists and it is there in politics as well," Mr Tharoor said.

Replying to a question on whether he had given a complaint to AICC, expressing his disappointment over how the Thiruvananthapuram district Congress leaders performed during his election campaign, Mr Tharoor denied it.

"No...no. I have not complained to anyone. We all have done our part, the party workers did their part and we have a victory to speak about," Mr Tharoor said.

