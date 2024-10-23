'Campaigned In Polls For 35 Years, 1st Time For Myself': Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed a public meeting at Kerala's Wayanad

Her mother Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul on stage, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today said she had been campaigning in elections for 35 years, but this was the first time when she was seeking support for herself.

She was addressing a public meeting at Kerala's Wayanad before filing her nomination for the upcoming bypoll on the parliamentary seat. The Wayanad seat was earlier represented by Rahul Gandhi, who won it this time too. Mr Gandhi, however, retained the Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh and vacated Wayanad, paving the way for her sister's plunge into electoral politics.

When I was 17 years old, I campaigned for the first time for my father in 1989. It's now 35 years, I have campaigned for my mother, my brother and many of my colleagues in different elections.



But this is the first time I'm campaigning for myself. I'm deeply grateful to…

"I was 17 when I campaigned for my father (former PM Rajiv Gandhi). Then I campaigned for my mother and brother and many of my colleagues. For 35 years I have been campaigning in different elections, but this is the first time I am campaigning in an election and seeking your support for myself. It is a very different feeling," she said and thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for the opportunity to contest the election. "It's my honour to represent you if you give me a chance."

Ms Gandhi Vadra said she and Rahul Gandhi visited Mundakkai and Churalmala in Wayanad in the aftermath of the devastating landslides that claimed over 400 lives and displaced thousands.

"I saw the devastation with my own eyes. I saw children who lost their families. I met mothers who lost their children. I met people whose entire life was washed away. I was struck by one thing, each and every person I met was engaged in helping each other. They supported each other with courage, without greed and with compassion. To be part of your community is going to be a great privilege for me," she said.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, said what Wayanad had done for him cannot be expressed in words. "Wayanad will have an official MP and an unofficial MP in Lok Sabha and they will both raise your issues," he said.

Addressing the meeting, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said Ms Gandhi Vadra is a strong leader and appealed to the people of Wayanad to put their trust in her.

Wayanad is among 48 Lok Sabha seats voting on November 13. The counting of votes will take place on November 23, alongside the results for Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.