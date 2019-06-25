'That's The Spirit Girls!': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Toasts Hockey Win

Priyank Gandhi Vadra also congratulated the women's rugby team for their historic win.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today congratulated the Indian women's hockey team for winning a tournament in Japan by defeating the hosts on Sunday. Sharing a video of the Indian team celebrating in their bus after their win, the Congress leader wrote, "Loved this video of our hockey team celebrating and now our girls won bronze at rugby too!! Chak de India! That's the spirit girls!!"

An impressive Indian women's hockey team on Sunday won the FIH Women's Series Finals Hiroshima 2019 after defeating hosts Japan 3-1 in the Final held at the Hiroshima Hockey Stadium. The World No 9 Indian team had already qualified for the FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2019 on Saturday after securing a place in the final of the competition.

Loved this video of our hockey team celebrating and now our girls won bronze at rugby too!!



Chak de India!

That's the spirit girls!! pic.twitter.com/Ecxk4fOAkZ — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 25, 2019

On Saturday, the Indian women's rugby team too claimed a historic first-ever international Rugby 15s victory with a 21-19 win over Singapore to finish third in the Asia Women's - Division 1 Rugby XVs Championship in Manila. The tournament was one of the qualifying rounds for the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup to be held in New Zealand.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who formally joined politics earlier this year after years of maintaining a low profile while her brother Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi led the Congress, had extensively focused on women's issues during her campaign for the Lok Sabha elections which ended last month. The party, however, was decimated in the elections, and Uttar Pradesh, the eastern half of which was under Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's watch, also saw the Congress win just two out of 80 seats. She is now believed to be making efforts to ensure the Congress fares better in the assembly elections due in 2022.

