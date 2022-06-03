Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tests Positive For Covid Day After Sonia Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she had gone into quarantine.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said she had tested positive for COVID-19, a day after her mother and party chief Sonia Gandhi.

"I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home. I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions," she tweeted.

The Congress had a day ago said that Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid and isolated herself.

The party, however, added that she would appear before the Enforcement Directorate on June 8 for questioning in the National Herald case.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said Mrs Gandhi developed mild fever and other Covid symptoms on Wednesday evening.