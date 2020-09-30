'Yogi Adityanath, Resign': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Lashes Out Over Hathras

Priyanka Gandhi said she had been on the phone with the woman's father when he learnt of her death.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, amid national outrage over the dead-of-night cremation by Uttar Pradesh police of the woman who died of horrific injuries after being gang-raped and tortured, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had "no moral right" to continue in office.

In a series of tweets, Priyanka Gandhi said she had been on the phone with the woman's father when he learnt of her death.

"I was on the phone with the Hathras victim's father when he was informed that his daughter had passed away. I heard him cry out in despair," tweeted the Congress general secretary.

"He had just been telling me that all he wanted was justice for his child. Last night he was robbed of the chance to take his daughter home for the last time and perform her last rites....Instead of protecting the victim and her family, your government became complicit in depriving her of every single human right, even in death. You have no moral right to continue as Chief Minister," she tweeted.

In a video, the 20-year-old woman's father is seen breaking down while he was on the phone with Priyanka Gandhi. He handed over the phone to a relative sitting with him.

Priyanka Gandhi is heard asking whether arrangements had been made for the woman to be taken to her home for last rites. She also asks what the family would want.

"We want justice, we want the criminals to be hanged," the relative wept.

In horrifying events last night, the UP police took the woman's body from a Delhi hospital to her village in Hathras, 200 KM away, and went straight to the funeral ground and cremated the body, refusing to hand it over to her family.

When the woman was cremated at 2.30 am, only a few policemen were present. Her family was allegedly locked in their homes and relatives and villagers were kept away by a human chain of cops.