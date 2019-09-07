'Setbacks Part Of Journey': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra On Chandrayaan 2

On Chandrayaan 2 mission, Priyanka Gandhi said she is proud of the ISRO team.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she is proud of each and every one on the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) team after the Chandrayaan 2's Vikram lander lost communication seconds before it was about to touch down on the moon's surface.

"Proud of each and everyone on the #ISRO team. Setbacks are a part of the journey; without them, there is no success. The whole nation stands with you and believes in you," Ms Gandhi Vadra tweeted.

Proud of each and everyone on the #ISRO team. Setbacks are a part of the journey; without them, there is no success. The whole nation stands with you and believes in you. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 7, 2019

Her brother Rahul Gandhi, former Congress chief, also congratulated ISRO, saying the passion and dedication of the scientists is an inspiration to every Indian.

"Congratulations to the team at ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan 2 Moon mission. Your passion and dedication is an inspiration to every Indian. Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more path breaking and ambitious Indian space missions," Mr Gandhi had tweeted.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi said that the country owes a great debt to ISRO and the brilliant men and women who staff it.

"Their hard work and dedication has earned India a place in the league of space-faring nations and have inspired generations to reach for the stars," she said in a statement.

ISRO scientists have achieved "incredible feats with 115 successful space missions and astounding success with Chandrayaan 1 (India's first Moon Mission) and Mangalyaan (Mars Mission) and the nation is extremely proud of their immense successes," the Congress leader added.

The Vikram lander was successfully separated from Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter on September 2. It was planned to land on the south pole region of the moon between 1:30 am to 2:30 am last night. This would have been followed by roll out of rover Pragyan. While the contact with Vikram lander is lost, the orbiter can still take pictures of the moon and send it to the ISRO over the next year.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.