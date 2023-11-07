Video: Priyanka Gandhi Gets Bouquet At Rally, Flowers Are Missing

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended a poll rally in Indore yesterday

In some comic relief amid a hectic poll campaign, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was left amused when a party leader presented her with a bouquet with the flowers missing. Yes, you read it right. The Congress leader could not suppress a laugh when she noticed that the neat wrap handed to her was actually empty.

The hilarious moments were caught on camera yesterday during the Congress leader's rally at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, which votes on November 25. The Congress is pushing hard for a victory in the state, where it formed a government last time but lost power after a rebellion led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, now with the BJP.

The rally was aired live on social media handles of the Congress. Sharing the link, Ms Gandhi Vadra posted on X, "Indore is the land of Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar which is known for justice, truth and good governance. The people here will restore those values by finishing off corruption and bad governance."

Ahilyabai Holkar was a Maratha queen in the 18th century who ruled over Indore for nearly three decades.

The video of the poll meeting shows Ms Gandhi Vadra being welcomed by Congress leaders. One by one, party leaders walk to her and greet her. The Congress leader is seen smiling and greeting them back. Some leaders gift her roses, others pose for photographs with the top leader.

At this point, a man walks into the frame holding what looks like a bouquet. He hands it over to Ms Gandhi Vadra and she starts laughing as soon as she looks at it. She then points to the empty wrap as if to ask where the flowers are. The party workers, visibly embarassed, mumbles something. Ms Gandhi Vadra can't stop laughing as others on the stage join in. The man disappears as soon as he had come.

The comic relief was brief, and Ms Gandhi Vadra soon switched to work mode, launching a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government over price rise.

"Onion prices have increased before Diwali and housewives are upset over this. The government makes efforts to control inflation only when elections are held. The price of an LPG cylinder rose to Rs 1,400 and two months before the elections, the government reduced its price to Rs 400," she said.

A video of the hilarious bouquet moment has now gone viral, with BJP leaders taking potshots at the Congress over the faux pas.