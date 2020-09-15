Priyanka Gandhi Slams UP Over Reports Of Proposed 5-Year Contract For State Employees

UP is bringing in a scheme to increase the pain of the youth, Priyanka Gandhi said (File)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over reports that it is mulling a five-year contractual service for state employees of group B and C, alleging that it is increasing the "pain" of the youth instead of relieving it.

Her attack on the government comes after media reports claimed that the Uttar Pradesh government is mulling a major overhaul in the recruitment process for state employees of group B and C, including a proposed five-year contractual service at the start.

Reacting to the reports, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, "Contract = Exit of respect from jobs. 5 years of contract = youth-disrespecting law."

"Honourable Supreme Court has earlier made critical comments on such laws. What is the aim of bringing this law? The government instead of relieving the pain of the youth is bringing in a scheme to increase the pain," she alleged.