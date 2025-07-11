Who Is Priya Nair, First Woman CEO And MD Of Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday appointed Priya Nair its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1. She will be the first woman to lead India's largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company.

Ms Nair, currently President of Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever, will take charge for a five-year term. She will succeed Rohit Jawa, who steps down on July 31, after taking the reins in 2023.

Ms Nair will also join the HUL Board, pending approvals, and continue as a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive.

"Priya has had an outstanding career in HUL and Unilever. I am certain that with her deep understanding of the Indian market and excellent track record, Priya will take HUL to the next level of performance," said HUL Chairman Nitin Paranjpe.

Who Is Priya Nair?