Who Is Priya Nair, First Woman CEO And MD Of Hindustan Unilever

- Priya Nair appointed HUL Managing Director and CEO from August 1 for five years
- She is the first woman to lead India's largest FMCG company, Hindustan Unilever
- Nair succeeds Rohit Jawa, who steps down on July 31 after leading since 2023
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday appointed Priya Nair its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1. She will be the first woman to lead India's largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company.
Ms Nair, currently President of Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever, will take charge for a five-year term. She will succeed Rohit Jawa, who steps down on July 31, after taking the reins in 2023.
Ms Nair will also join the HUL Board, pending approvals, and continue as a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive.
"Priya has had an outstanding career in HUL and Unilever. I am certain that with her deep understanding of the Indian market and excellent track record, Priya will take HUL to the next level of performance," said HUL Chairman Nitin Paranjpe.
Who Is Priya Nair?
- Born in Kolhapur to Malayalee parents, Priya Nair was raised and educated in Mumbai. She graduated with a B.Com in Accounts & Statistics from Sydenham College, Mumbai. She completed her MBA in Marketing from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune. She later attended a management program at Harvard Business School.
- She joined Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) in 1995 as a Consumer Insights Manager. In 1998, she became Brand Manager for key brands like Dove, Rin, and Comfort. By 2004, she was Marketing Manager. In 2007, she took over as General Manager. In 2009, she became General Manager, overseeing HUL's western region, as per her LinkedIn profile.
- Ms Nair served as Executive Director and CCVP (Customer Development, Consumer & Market Insight, Vice President) for Home Care and Beauty & Personal Care in South Asia.
- In 2022, she was appointed Global Chief Marketing Officer for Beauty & Wellbeing. In 2023, she was elevated to President, Beauty & Wellbeing, overseeing a Euro 12 billion (Rs 1.08 lakh crore) global portfolio including Hair Care, Skin Care, Prestige Beauty, and Health & Wellbeing.
- Ms Nair has served as an Independent Director on the board of a listed Indian company, a board member of ASCI, and a participant in several public-private partnerships. She has also led industry forums such as MMA India.
- Priya Nair is currently based in London. She is married and has one daughter.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world