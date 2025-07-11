All About HUL's First Woman CEO Priya Nair's Education Background And Journey

HUL New CEO 2025: Priya Nair has been appointed as the new and the first woman Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL). She has worked with the company for 30 years, serving in several sales and marketing roles across home care, beauty and wellbeing, and personal care businesses.

Rohit Jawa, the current CEO and MD of HUL, will step down from his position on July 31, 2025, and Nair will assume the role on August 1, 2025. She has been appointed for a tenure of five years.

Praising Nair's contributions over the years, HUL Chairman Nitin Paranjpe said "Priya has had an outstanding career in HUL and Unilever. I am certain that with her deep understanding of the Indian market and excellent track record, Priya will take HUL to the next level of performance".

Priya Nair's Educational Background

Priya Nair earned her Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) in Accounts and Statistics from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics (1987-1992). After completing her B.Com., she pursued an MBA in Marketing from the Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune (1992-1994). She also completed a program in Business Administration and Management at Harvard Business School.

Priya Nair's 30 Years At HUL

2024: Business Group President, Beauty & Wellbeing

2022: Global Chief Marketing Officer, Beauty & Wellbeing

2021: Executive Director & EVP South Asia - Beauty & Personal Care for Hindustan Unilever

2014: Executive Director South Asia - leading Home Care for Hindustan Unilever

2012: Appointed to Hindustan Unilever Management Board to lead Beauty & Personal Care

1995 - 2012: Sales and Marketing roles in Hindustan Unilever across Home Care and Beauty & Personal Care

HUL is an Indian fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company dealing in products like hair and skin care, foods, beverages and cleaning agents.