Private Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Gujarat, Pilot Injured

The single-engine aircraft crash-landed into an open field at Ucharpi village near Mehsana town due to some technical reasons.

Read Time: 1 min
Private Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Gujarat, Pilot Injured
The trainee pilot received minor injuries in the accident.
Mehsana:

A woman trainee pilot was injured after a trainer aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Monday evening, a police official said.

The single-engine aircraft crash-landed into an open field at Ucharpi village near Mehsana town due to some technical reasons, said Inspector of Mehsana taluka police station, DG Badva.

"After taking off from the Mehsana airport with a woman trainee pilot, the trainer aircraft of an aviation academy crashed into a field at Ucharpi. The trainee pilot received minor injuries in the accident. She is undergoing treatment at a hospital," said the inspector.

Airport as well as aviation authorities were informed about the crash in pursuant of further investigation into the incident, Badva added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

