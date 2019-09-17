PM Modi's Birthday: Arvind Kejriwal Wishes Long And Healthy Life For Him

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday and wished him a long and healthy life.

Prime Minister Modi visited the Statue of Unity on Narmada river in his home state Gujarat this morning and shared a video of the statue, billed as the tallest in the world.

He was greeted by several leaders, including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mr Kejriwal joined in by extending his wishes on Twitter: "Happy birthday to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. We wish him a long and healthy life".

PM Modi landed in Gujarat last night. He flew from Gandhinagar to Kevadia in Narmada district this morning to review programmes and projects including the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada. He opened the "Namami Narmade Mahotsav". Along with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, PM offered prayers at the dam site to 'welcome' the water of river Narmada.

He also visited the Duttatreya Mandir in Garudeshwar village and a children's park.

