On PM's Birthday, BJP's Virtual Exhibition In 'Never-Before-Seen-Format'

PM Modi's Birthday Image: The BJP has prepared a virtual exhibition on PM Modi

PM Modi's Birthday: On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday, the BJP has prepared a special virtual exhibition "highlighting his achievements". The party, on Twitter, posted a short clip about the virtual exhibition. "Witness PM's life-story, his achievements in a never-before-seen format...", the BJP wrote on social media along with the video.

Glimpses of NaMo's inspiring life!



A special virtual exhibit for a special day, greet your favourite leader on his 70th birthday from home!



Witness PM @narendramodi's life-story, his journey, his achievements in never-before-seen format.



Watch Virtual Exhibition on NaMo App. pic.twitter.com/oRiEnyq49m — BJP (@BJP4India) September 17, 2020

Describing it as a "a special virtual exhibit for a special day" the party said "greet your favourite leader on his 70th birthday from home!" The virtual exhibition can seen on the NaMo App, it said.

The BJP is celebrating Prime Minister Modi's birthday as Seva Saptah or week of service. Seva Saptah was inaugurated by party chief JP Nadda on September 14. The party has announced that several social initiatives will be carried out by the its leaders across the nation during this week-long programme.