On PM's Birthday, BJP's Virtual Exhibition In "Never-Before-Seen-Format"

PM Modi's 70th Birthday: The BJP posted a clip about a special virtual exhibition "highlighting his achievements" and "life-story". "Wish your favourite leader from home, the party said.

On PM's Birthday, BJP's Virtual Exhibition In 'Never-Before-Seen-Format'

PM Modi's Birthday Image: The BJP has prepared a virtual exhibition on PM Modi

PM Modi's Birthday: On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday, the BJP has prepared a special virtual exhibition "highlighting his achievements". The party, on Twitter, posted a short clip about the virtual exhibition. "Witness PM's life-story, his achievements in a never-before-seen format...", the BJP wrote on social media along with the video. 

Describing it as a "a special virtual exhibit for a special day" the party said "greet your favourite leader on his 70th birthday from home!" The virtual exhibition can seen on the NaMo App, it said.

The BJP is celebrating Prime Minister Modi's birthday as Seva Saptah or week of service. Seva Saptah was inaugurated by party chief JP Nadda on September 14. The party has announced that several social initiatives will be carried out by the its leaders across the nation during this week-long programme.

Comments
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BirthdayPM Modi's 70th birthdayBJP virtual exhibition

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india