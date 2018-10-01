PM Modi, Top BJP Leaders Greet President Kovind On His 73rd Birthday

Prime Minister Modi appreciated President Kovind's connection with every section of the society. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other top BJP leaders extended their birthday wishes to President Ram Nath Kovind on his 73rd birthday today. Twitter is also abuzz with activity as #RamNathKovind was one of the top trends on the site.

"Best wishes to Rashtrapati Ji on his birthday. India has benefitted greatly from his wisdom and perspectives on various subjects. He has connected wonderfully with every section of our society. I pray for his long and healthy life. @rashtrapatibhvn," PM Narendra Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind was born on October 1, 1945 in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

He was the Governor of Bihar before being elected the 14th President of India on July 25 last year. He had secured a massive margin over his United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rival Meira Kumar in fight to become President. He worked as a top aide to former Prime Minister Morarji Desai and has represented India at the United Nations in New York. The Dalit leader first stepped into politics in 1994 when he was elected as a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh. He served for two consecutive terms for 12 years till March, 2006.

Birthday greetings to Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji, Hon'ble President of India. May God bless him with good health and a long life. @RashtrapatiBhvn — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) October 1, 2018

Finance Minister Arun Jaitely, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani greeted the president and prayed for his long and healthy life.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh appreciated President for "his simplicity, clarity of thought and action and his concern for the poor and marginalized".

Warm greetings and my best wishes to the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovindji on his birthday. He is widely respected for his simplicity, clarity of thought and action and his concern for the poor and marginalised. I wish him a long and healthy life ahead. @rashtrapatibhvn — রাজনাথ সিংহ (@rajnathsingh) October 1, 2018

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also greeted President saying, "Conveying my respects and good wishes to Ram Nath Kovind ji (@rashtrapatibhvn) on his birthday."