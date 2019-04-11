PM Modi Sent ''His Air Force'' To Kill Terrorists: Goa Minister

Goa's Minister Mauvin Godinho also lauded late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar for making Goa proud

Days after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath triggered a controversy by referring to the Indian Army as 'Modi ki sena' and was reprimanded by Election Commission, Goa's Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho on Wednesday while referring to the post-Pulwama air strikes said that PM Modi sent that "his air force" across the border to kill terrorists.

Mr Godinho, who was one of the several speakers to take the stage ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poll campaign speech at an indoor stadium near Panaji, first lauded late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar for making Goa proud by carrying out surgical strikes, post the Uri terror attack.

The Goa Minister then lauded PM Modi for sending across "his air force" to kill terrorists to avenge the Pulwama terror attack.

"Our son of the soil carried out surgical strikes after Uri. What did he show? That a Goan can do what America can do, what Israel can do, India can also do. A Goan did this -- Parrikar did this. We should be proud of this," Mr Godinho said.

"Pakistan used to scare us with a dummy, saying they had nuclear weapons. Modiji called its bluff. What did he show? By dispatching his air force, terrorists were killed by crossing the border, he exhibited the strength of the country," Mr Godinho said.

