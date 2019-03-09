Jewar Airport Will Be The Biggest In The Country: PM Modi

PM Modi also said in the next few weeks, Bareilly in UP too would be on the air connectivity map.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Noida would get an international airport at Jewar, which would be the biggest airport in the country.

"Jewar is going to have the country's biggest airport and all the formalities for it are being completed," PM Modi said at a function after laying the foundation stones for a number of projects, including a power plant at Khurja and an archaeological institute.

"Noida will get air connectivity and there will be no need to go to Delhi for air travel," he said.

PM Modi also said in the next few weeks, Bareilly in UP too would be on the air connectivity map.