PM Modi Pays Tribute To BR Ambedkar On His Death Anniversary

BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a Dalit icon, passed away in 1956.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary, saying his thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions.

"Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation," PM Modi tweeted.

