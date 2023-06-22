Biden By His Side, PM Recalls 1st Time He Saw White House, 'From Outside'

US First Lady Jill Biden, PM Modi and Joe Biden wave from a balcony at the White House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his first state visit to the US, arrived at the White House today to a grand welcome. He thanked Biden for the warm welcome and said, "The grand welcome at the White House is an honour and pride for the 140 crore Indians. This is also an honour for the Indian community in the US".

During his address, the Prime Minister also recalled the first time he saw the White House during his visit to the United States 30 years ago.

"Nearly three decades ago, I visited America as a common man. I saw the White House from the outside back then," he said.

After becoming the Prime Minister, I have come here many times. But, this is for the first time, doors have been opened for the Indian community here in such large numbers," PM Modi said amid cheers from the crowd gathered on the South Lawn of the White House.

PM Modi and Biden also had a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office of the White House before delegation-level talks.

In his remarks at the ceremony, PM Modi said he will soon hold talks with Biden and discuss regional and global issues: "I am sure our talks will be positive."

During his address, President Biden described the relationship between the US and India is one of the most defining relationships in the 21st century.

This would be the second interaction between the two leaders within 24 hours.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted Prime Minister Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House a day earlier during which they discussed a range of issues, exchanged gifts and enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India.

Later Thursday, they will host a State Dinner, which is expected to be attended by 400 guests.

PM Modi's visit also includes an address by him to the joint session of the US Congress.

"This afternoon, I will have the opportunity to address the US Congress for the 2nd time. I am thankful for that," he said.

The Prime Minister arrived in Washington from New York where he led a historic event at the UN headquarters earlier in the day to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.

He is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Biden and the First Lady.