PM Modi Meets 'The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman And Bellie

PM Modi seen with Bomman And Bellie

Pictures and videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Theppakadu Elephant Camp at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve are going viral on the internet. During his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also interacted with the main stars of the Oscar-winning documentary, The Elephant Whisperers – Bomman and Bellie. Along with the images from his trip to the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, the Prime Minister's videos with Bomman and Bellie are now making waves on social media. In addition to interacting with the couple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also seen standing beside the elephants, gently caressing the gentle giants Bommi and Raghu with affection.

In a social media update, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight at meeting the couple along with the elephants. Several pictures from the interaction have been attached to the Twitter post. The tweet said, “What a delight to meet the wonderful Bomman and Belli, along with Bommi and Raghu.” This is the first time the couple, who served as inspiration for the award-winning documentary, met the Prime Minister.

What a delight to meet the wonderful Bomman and Belli, along with Bommi and Raghu. pic.twitter.com/Jt75AslRfF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2023

In other images shared with the note, “With the majestic elephants at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve,” the Prime Minister can be seen interacting with the elephants at the camp.

With the majestic elephants at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. pic.twitter.com/ctIoyuQYvd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2023

A video shared by the news agency ANI showed PM Modi feeding sugarcane to an elephant and petting the animals with great affection. During this interaction, PM Modi was accompanied by Bomman and Belli, who stood next to him. Apart from this, PM Modi also met and conversed with the field directors of tiger reserves that have scored the highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Theppakadu elephant camp pic.twitter.com/vjlrYqbwtG — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023

Meanwhile, director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga, who were behind the acclaimed documentary The Elephant Whisperers, met with PM Modi last month. During the meeting, PM Modi congratulated the duo on their success and expressed his pride in their achievement.

After the meeting, PM Modi on Twitter expressed his admiration for the team and their work. He praised their cinematic brilliance and stated that they have made India proud. The tweet read, "The cinematic brilliance and success of The Elephant Whisperers has drawn global attention as well as acclaim. Today, I had the opportunity to meet the brilliant team associated with it. They have made India very proud. @guneetm @EarthSpectrum."

The cinematic brilliance and success of ‘The Elephant Whisperers' has drawn global attention as well as acclaim. Today, I had the opportunity to meet the brilliant team associated with it. They have made India very proud. @guneetm@EarthSpectrumpic.twitter.com/44u16fbk3j — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2023

The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short at the 95th Academy Awards, bringing global attention and acclaim to India's film industry. The documentary revolves around two tribal elephant caretakers – Bomman and Bellie – who develop a profound bond with the gentle giants they care for. Through their journey, the film touches upon several important themes such as nature conservation, the significance of preserving wildlife, the daily lives of forest tribes, and the power of love and connection.

