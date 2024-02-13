Dosti, Mandir, Hamara Bharat: PM Modi's Top Quotes From Grand Event In UAE

People from different states of India are present but their hearts are connected. But everyone's heart is connected. In this historic stadium, every heartbeat is saying Bharat-UAE dosti Zindabad

I have come to meet my family members. I have brought the fragrance of the soil where you were born and have brought the message of 140 crore people. The message is that Bharat is proud of you

Your love for me is extraordinary. You took out time to see me here today, I am grateful to you

Your enthusiasm, your voice is echoing in Abu Dhabi. I thank you for coming here. I want to thank my brother Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zahyed (UAE President). This wouldn't have been possible without him, his respect toward me is a priced possession for me.

In 2015, when I visited the UAE, the world of diplomacy was new to me. The Crown Prince and President came to pick me up at the airport. The warmth and glitter in the eyes of people is something I can't forget. The first visit made me feel like I've come to the house of a person whom I'm close to.

Brother Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed even came today to receive me at the airport, the oneness and warmth were the same and this makes him unique. I'm very honoured to welcome him 4 times in India. Our ties are getting stronger by the day.

In 2015, when I presented to him (Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed) the proposal to build a temple in Abu Dhabi on behalf of all of you, he immediately said yes to it...now the time has come to inaugurate this grand (BAPS) temple.

Our relationship is that of talent, innovation and culture. In the past, we have re-energised our relations, in every direction. The two countries have walked together and have gone ahead together. Today, UAE is India's third-largest trade partner

Today, the goal of every Indian is to make India a developed country by 2047. The country in the world whose economy is growing at a rapid pace? It's our Bharat. The world's largest milk producer is our Bharat. Which country in the world is the 2nd largest manufacturer? Our Bharat