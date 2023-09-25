PM's "Zero" To Congress' 5 Years In Rajasthan: Top Quotes

Congress should get zero marks for its five years of government. They wasted five important years of Rajasthan

The people of Rajsthan have decided that they will remore Congress and bring back BJP's government.

Who gave reservation to women? I did not give them reservation, it's the power of your vote that gave women reservation. You voted me and I guaranteed to serve you. Modi means guarantee to fulfill guarantees.

The Congress didn't want women to get 33 percent quota. They supported the 33 percent quota bill because of pressure from the people.

My government gave guarantee to ex-service personnel to enforce OROP. They have received Rs 70,000 crore till now. When the intent is clear, then fulfilling a guarantee become a government's identity.

In every district of Rajasthan, there's anger against the Congress government. They are fooling the youth. Incidents of Paper Leak in Rajasthan brings shame to the state. The Congress government in Rajasthan provides security to the paper mafia. If you elect BJP, our government will take strict action against these mafias.

There are black deeds in the 'red diary' and everyone in the government is involved in corruption and cuts. Why would anyone invest in such a state?

Congress is giving the criminals a free-hand to commit crimes and not acting against them. A government which can't protect the dignity of women should be removed.

Congress said don't make infrastructure on the border. We have suffered because of this policy.