PM Modi Expresses Grief After 11 Killed In Karnataka Accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the death of 11 people who lost their lives in a road accident in Karnataka's Dharwad district.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Karnataka's Dharwad district. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a quick recovery of those injured: PM Modi," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

At 3 am today morning, 11 people were killed and seven suffered injuries in a road accident in Dharwad when a minibus collided with a tipper near Itigatti village.

According to Dharwad Police, a total of 17 people were leaving for Goa for a tour.

