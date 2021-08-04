Rs 2 Lakh Aid For Madhya Pradesh Rain, Flood Victims, Announces PM Modi

1,600 people have been rescued from flooded areas so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office today announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who have died due to rains and floods in Madhya Pradesh. A sum of Rs 50,000 would be given to those injured.

Torrential rains in the Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh have affected 1,171 villages, especially Sheopur and Shivpuri districts, officials said, adding National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have rescued 1,600 people from flooded areas so far.

PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to rains and floods in Madhya Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 4, 2021

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan undertook an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas on Wednesday afternoon. He said that the flood situation is "grim" in north Madhya Pradesh where over 1,200 villages have been affected by the deluge following heavy rains, and 5,950 people have been shifted to safer places with the help of the Army, NDRF, BSF and state agencies.

He further said 1,950 people are still stranded in the flood-hit areas and rescue efforts are on.

Earier in the day, PM Modi spoke with Mr Chouhan about the flood situation in the state.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said the Centre is working closely with the state government to assist those affected by the heavy rains.

The Central Government is working closely with the Madhya Pradesh Government to assist those affected by heavy rainfall and flooding in parts of the state. I have spoken to CM @ChouhanShivraj and reviewed the situation. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Mr Chouhan and took stock of the flood situation in the state assuring all possible help to deal with the situation.

The Chief Minister said that relief measures are on with arrangements for camps and food for those affected due to floods and rain.

Meanwhile, the rescue operations using helicopters resumed on Wednesday again after being affected due to the bad weather on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)