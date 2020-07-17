PM Modi Highlights: Tried To Make COVID-19 Fight A People's Movement, Says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing this year's High-Level Segment of the UN Economic and Social Council session of the United Nations, said India believes that the path to achieve sustainable peace and prosperity in the world is through multilateralism. PM Modi said in India's fight against COVID, the grass-roots health system is helping ensure one of the best recovery rates in the world.
The annual High-level Segment convened a diverse group of top representatives from the government, the private sector, the civil society, and academia, a PMO statement said.
The theme of this year's High-level Segment is "Multilateralism after COVID-19: What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary."
Here are the HIGHLIGHTS from PM Modi's address:
- In our joint fight against COVID-19, we have extended medical and other assistance to over 150 countries. Today, the United Nations brings together 193 member countries. Along with its membership, the expectations from the organisation have also grown. Be it earthquakes, cyclones, Ebola crisis or any other natural or man-made crisis, India has responded with speed and solidarity.
- From the very beginning, India has actively supported the UN's development work and the ECOSOC. The first president of ECOSOC was an Indian. India also contributed to shaping the ECOSOC agenda.
- Today, through our domestic efforts, we are again playing a salient role in achieving Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals. We are also supporting other developing countries in meeting their Sustainable Development Goals.
- Our motto is "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas", which means "Together, for everyone's growth, with everyone's trust." This resonates with the core SDG principle of leaving no-one behind.
- Last year, we celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of our Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, by achieving full sanitation coverage in our six hundred thousand villages. We have leveraged the power of technology for financial inclusion. This is based on the trinity of a unique identity number, a bank account, and a mobile connection for everyone.
- Our 'Housing for All' programme will ensure that every Indian will have a safe and secure roof over their head by 2022, when India completes 75 years as an independent nation. We are also on track to remove TB by 2025. Other developing countries can learn from the scale and success of India's development programmes.
- Over the past few years, we have reduced 38 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. India also launched one of the largest campaigns for cleanliness and discouraged usage of single-use plastic.
- COVID-19 pandemic has severely tested the resilience of all countries. In India, we have tried to make the fight against the pandemic a people's movement, by combining the efforts of the government and the civil society. In our fight against COVID-19, we are ensuring one of the best recovery rates in the world.
- The United Nations was originally born from the furies of the World War II. Today, the fury of the pandemic provides the context for its rebirth and reform.
- With our deep commitment to maintaining global harmony, to improving socio-economic equity, and to preserving nature's balance, India will play its role in full support of the UN agenda. Let us pledge to reform the global multilateralism. Only a reformed multilateralism with a reformed UN can only meet the aspirations of humanity.