PM Modi Highlights: Tried To Make COVID-19 Fight A People's Movement, Says PM

PM Modi says India also contributed to shaping the ECOSOC agenda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing this year's High-Level Segment of the UN Economic and Social Council session of the United Nations, said India believes that the path to achieve sustainable peace and prosperity in the world is through multilateralism. PM Modi said in India's fight against COVID, the grass-roots health system is helping ensure one of the best recovery rates in the world.

The annual High-level Segment convened a diverse group of top representatives from the government, the private sector, the civil society, and academia, a PMO statement said.

The theme of this year's High-level Segment is "Multilateralism after COVID-19: What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary."

Here are the HIGHLIGHTS from PM Modi's address: