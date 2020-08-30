Sense Of Discipline Among People Due To Covid Situation, Says PM Modi: Highlights

PM Modi says this is a time for festivals but there is a sense of discipline among people due to covid.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on his monthly radio address - "Mann Ki Baat".

The Prime Minister, earlier this month, had urged the people to share their inputs and ideas for the 68th edition of his monthly radio address. The last edition coincided with the 21st anniversary of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's address on "Mann Ki Baat"