Sense Of Discipline Among People Due To Covid Situation, Says PM Modi: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on his monthly radio address - "Mann Ki Baat".
The Prime Minister, earlier this month, had urged the people to share their inputs and ideas for the 68th edition of his monthly radio address. The last edition coincided with the 21st anniversary of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'.
Here are the highlights of PM Modi's address on "Mann Ki Baat"
- PM Modi begins his address.
- Onam festival also being celebrated with gaiety and fervour. This festival arrives in the month of Chingam. During this period, people buy something new, decorate their homes, prepare Pookalam, enjoy Onam-Saadiya. Variety of games, competitions also held.
- The zest of Onam today has reached distant shores of foreign lands. Be it America, Europe or Gulf countries, the verve of Onam can be felt everywhere. Onam is increasingly turning out to be an international festival.
- "I urge our start-up to 'Team up for Toys', this also matches our call for Vocal for Local." I urge our young brothers to make games in India and also on India.
- "We have many different applications that are made in the country - like 'Koo' for microbloging and 'Chingari' - and these are gaining popularity."
- September should be observed as a 'nutrition month'. PM Modi says the correct amount of nutrition received during childhood ensures a child's proper physical and mental development and health.
- On September 5, we will celebrate Teachers' Day. I am happy how teachers and students are working together to develop innovations.