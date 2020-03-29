"You Have To Be Patient For Many More Days": PM's Top 10 Quotes On Lockdown

Coronavirus: The warning came as the number of COVID-19 positive people rose to 979, with 61 new cases coming in, the health ministry said this morning.

Coronavirus: PM Modi has spoken about several key issues in his "Mann Ki Baat" (File)

New Delhi: Seven days into the three-week lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised to the nation for the "hard decision" and underscored the need to enforce the restrictions, saying those who are violating the lockdown are "playing with their own life'. The warning came as the number of COVID-19 positive people rose to 979, with 61 new cases coming in, the health ministry said this morning.

Here are the top 10 quotes by PM Modi:

  1. We have to win this battle, we will definitely win this battle against coronavirus, says PM

  2. The fight against coronavirus is unprecedented, therefore we had to take unprecedented decisions: PM Modi

  3. PM urges people to take up old hobbies such as gardening, music during lockdown to deal with isolation

  4. Social distancing doesn't mean stopping of social interaction, says PM, urges Indians to reconnect with friends

  5. We have to maintain social distance, not emotional and human distance, says PM and urges people not to victimise those in quarantine

  6. PM also praises bank employees, grocers, e-commerce delivery personnel, IT people who are making India work during lockdown

  7. PM Modi says "daily life heros" such as sanitation and utility workers are ensuring that our daily lives are continuing smoothly

  8. Doctors' sacrifices remind him of ancient Hindu sage who said one who serves patients without financial motive is real doctor

  9. We should take inspiration from all front-line soldiers in the fight against coronavirus, especially nurses, doctors, paramedics: PM Modi

  10. People not following quarantine measures world over are now repenting, says PM, urges people to be mindful
     



