'You Have To Be Patient For Many More Days': PM's Top 10 Quotes On Lockdown

We have to win this battle, we will definitely win this battle against coronavirus, says PM

The fight against coronavirus is unprecedented, therefore we had to take unprecedented decisions: PM Modi

PM urges people to take up old hobbies such as gardening, music during lockdown to deal with isolation

Social distancing doesn't mean stopping of social interaction, says PM, urges Indians to reconnect with friends

We have to maintain social distance, not emotional and human distance, says PM and urges people not to victimise those in quarantine

PM also praises bank employees, grocers, e-commerce delivery personnel, IT people who are making India work during lockdown

PM Modi says "daily life heros" such as sanitation and utility workers are ensuring that our daily lives are continuing smoothly

Doctors' sacrifices remind him of ancient Hindu sage who said one who serves patients without financial motive is real doctor

We should take inspiration from all front-line soldiers in the fight against coronavirus, especially nurses, doctors, paramedics: PM Modi