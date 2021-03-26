'Salute Sacrifice Of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman': Highlights Of PM's Bangladesh Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an event in Bangladesh, where he paid tribute to soldiers fought the country's war for independence. He is in Bangladesh today and tomorrow to attend the celebration of that country's 50th year of liberation from Pakistan and the centenary year of its founder Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, Premier Sheikh Hasina's father. Here are the highlights of his address.

This year, that marks the 50 years of the liberation and Independence of Bangladesh, as well as the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marks a significant milestone for both Bangladesh and India.

I am also saluting and remembering the "mukhtijudhis" of Bangladesh... I also remember and pay homage to all those Indian soldiers who stood shoulder to shoulder with the "mukhtijudis" to ensure Bangladesh gets its freedom.

The freedom struggle of Bangladesh was a significant moment in my journey too... My colleagues and I had done a satyagraha in India... I was in my early twenties. I even had the opportunity to go to jail during this satyagraha for Bangladesh's struggle for freedom.

We will never ever forget the sacrifices the soldiers of this great nation have made and also those by Indians who stood beside the soldiers of Bangladesh. We have not forgotten their bravery and courage. We will never forget it.

I am glad to see that our nations are interlinked and work in cooperation at multiple levels. Our bond is so strong that no one can spoil our relations.

The most recent cooperation between our nation was amid the pandemic. I am glad that vaccines made in India have helped Bangladesh too.

I also take this opportunity to welcome investors from Bangladesh to come to India, invest in India, and partner with Indian businesses. There is much we can learn from each other. We can learn many things from Bangladesh and Bangladesh too can learn a lot from India. We must journey ahead in the 21st century together.