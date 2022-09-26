Shinzo Abe's Funeral : Prime Minister Modi To Fly To Tokyo Today

Narendra Modi will attend the state funeral of former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be flying to Tokyo today to attend the state funeral of former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. During his visit to Tokyo, Mr Modi will also separately meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Abe, Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister, was shot dead on July 8 while delivering a campaign speech in western Japan ahead of the House of Councillors election on July 10.

Prime Minister Modi had a close relationship with Abe. He had condoled the demise of his "dear friend" Abe and said the former Japanese premier dedicated his life to making the world a better place.

"PM Modi will be visiting Tokyo, Japan. He'll be leaving in a few hrs from now today to attend State funeral of former PM of Japan Shinzo Abe. PM will attend State funeral ceremony at Budokan which would be followed by a greeting occasion at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo," India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra tweeted.

Mr Kwatra added: "Prime Minister Modi's Japan visit is to honour 'dear friend' Abe's memory."