PM Modi Presented With Jacket Made Using Banana Tree Stem In Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the farmers at Janjgir, Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

Two little-known self-help groups today presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a jacket and a shawl made from Banana tree and Lin Seed (locally known Alsi) plant respectively.

PM Modi wore the jacket while addressing a farmers rally at Janjgir, about 156 kms from the state capital Raipur.

The prime minister in his speech praised the innovative efforts by the group in making the jacket and asked the farmers present in the rally to look for similar ways to increase their income.

"The jacket is made after using stem of Banana tree and the shawl was made from the waste product of Lin Seed plant," Khema Das Mahant, senior scientist with Krishi Vigyan Kendra in the city told PTI.

Lin Seed or Alsi plant is used in making many things including oil and for medicinal use.

He said these weavers, who made the two innovative jacket and shawl, are from neighbouring Behradih and Kosmandal villages.

Revathi Yadav presented the jacket to PM Modi on behalf of her team and the shawl was offered to the prime minister by Pileswar Dewangan, Mahant said.

The team members of weavers led by Yadav, who are mostly women, and the one guided by Dewangan primarily work as farmers. These people are engaged in making these kind of products in their free time. We are looking ways to commercialise these products, Mahant said.