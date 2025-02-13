President's Rule Imposed In Manipur Days After Biren Singh's Resignation

The northeastern hill state of Manipur - rocked by violence for around two years and staring at a constitutional crisis -- was brought under President's Rule this evening, days after its Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, stepped down ahead of a Congress threat of a no-confidence motion and floor test. This is the 11th time President's Rule has been declared in the state since 1951.

A communique from the office of President Droupadi Murmu said after receiving a report from Governor Ajay Bhalla and "after considering the report and other information received by me, I am satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the Government of that State cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of India".

The move by the Centre came as the state BJP failed to come to a consensus on the Chief Ministerial candidate and the assembly could not be convened.

Biren Singh had stepped down amid massive dissidence. He submitted his resignation to the Governor on Sunday after meeting the Central leadership in Delhi.

The BJP's northeast in-charge, Sambit Patra, has been holding discussions in Imphal with MLAs from the party, but sources said despite initial signs of a breakthrough on Tuesday, no decision could be arrived at.

The BJP was hoping to pick a Chief Minister after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned from his visit to the US.

But meanwhile, the gap in the convening of state assembly threatened to pass the constitutionally approved maximum time of six months.

Article 174(1) of the Constitution says that state Assemblies have to be convened no later than six months after their last sitting.

In the case of Manipur, the last sitting was on August 12, 2024. The budget session of the assembly, that was expected to begin on Monday, had to be postponed indefinitely after the Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers stepped down.

The deadline for convening the Assembly was today and in the evening, President's Rule had to be declared in the state.