President Murmu Inaugurates New Jharkhand High Court Building

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday inaugurated the new building of the Jharkhand High Court in Ranchi, built at a cost of about Rs 550 crore. The 165-acre compound of the new high court is one of the largest in the country in terms of area.

"Today, the Jharkhand High Court is crossing an important landmark with the inauguration of its new building. In its earlier stage, it was set up in 1972 as the circuit bench of the Patna High Court. This high court was set up after Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in November 2000.

"In barely two decades, it has grown impressively, and its sanctioned strength of judges has more than doubled from 12 to 25," she said.

This new building is impressive with modern amenities and infrastructure, Murmu said.

The new high court building has 25 air-conditioned courtrooms and two halls for lawyers with a sitting capacity of 1,200 people each, along with 540 chambers, an official said.

When the high court will reopen after the summer vacation on June 12, it will operate from the new building.

She noted that the entire campus is designed and constructed keeping in mind the principle of energy conservation. The afforestation along with the presence of a variety of trees makes it truly a green campus.

Equipped with a 2000 kVA solar power plant, it will cater to 60 per cent of the power requirement of the building.

" I find the new campus visually pleasing as well. I would like to point out a trend we have witnessed in recent years. Many court buildings have opened creches so that our sisters can balance their family responsibilities with their work," she said.

The new building has a provision for a creche.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, Chief Minister Hemant Soren and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

