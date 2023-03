President Murmu Arrives In Kolkata On 2-Day West Bengal Visit

She is expected to visit Shantiniketan. (File)

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Kolkata on Monday for a two-day visit to West Bengal.

State's Governor CV Ananda Bose and minister Firhad Hakim received her.

According to an official release on Sunday, the President will visit Netaji Bhawan in Kolkata to pay homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on March 27 (Monday).

"Subsequently, she will visit Jorasanko Thakurbari - Rabindranath Tagore's House to pay tributes to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore," the release said.

The President will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata on the same evening.

On March 28 (Tuesday), President Murmu will visit Belur Math. "She will also grace the celebration of the completion of 80 years of UCO Bank in Kolkata," the release said.

Later, the President will visit Santiniketan where she will grace the annual convocation of Visva-Bharati. On March 19, President Murmu visited the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district.

"Visiting the iconic Vivekananda Rock memorial is a memorable experience for me. I marvel at the greatness of the late Eknath Ranade Ji who was behind the building of the spiritually charged complex", tweeted the President's official Twitter handle.

President Murmu was earlier on a week's visit to Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep from March 16 to March 21.

