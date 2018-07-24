President Kovind Attends Screening Of Film Based On PM Modi's Life

The film is based on life of a boy destined to serve the nation (File)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday attended a special screening of "Chalo Jeete Hain", a film inspired by the early life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The special screening of the 32-minute long film was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, a press statement said.

"We are excited to screen our special film "Chalo Jeete Hain" for Ram Nath Kovind ji at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The film has been made with a lot of heart and its message is bound to move you," producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, said in the statement here.

"The act of kindness propagated in the film is something we all need to inculcate in our day-to-day lives," he said.

The film revolves around a formative incident in the life of a boy destined to serve the nation. The boy, while reading a book by Swami Vivekanand is struck hard by a quote - 'Wahi jeete hain, jo doosro ke liye jeete hain' (Only those live who live for others). On the quest for meaning of life, the boy tries to pursue what he can do for others in his small world.

Directed by Mangesh Hadawale and presented by Aanand L Rai and Mahaveer Jain, the film will have its world premiere on Star Network and its OTT platform Hotstar on July 29.