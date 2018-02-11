Pregnant Woman Injured In Jammu Attack Delivers Baby Girl

Rifleman Nazir Ahmed and his pregnant wife were injured in the firing by the terrorists and were shifted to the Military Hospital at Satwari, an army official said.

All India | | Updated: February 11, 2018 17:23 IST
Security forces were deployed at Sunjuwan Military Station during a terrorist attack in Jammu. (PTI)

Jammu:  A pregnant woman, who was injured in an attack by armed terrorists on the family quarters at the Sunjuwan military camp in Jammu, delivered a baby girl in the hospital today.

"The army doctors worked all night to save the life of the severely injured pregnant woman with gunshots wounds and helped her deliver a baby girl, following a caesarean section operation," Jammu-based army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand told PTI.

"Both the mother and the baby are stable," he added.

Lt. Colonel Anand said the condition of a 14-year-old boy, who was admitted to the hospital with a gunshot wound in his head, however remained critical.

Five armymen, including two junior commissioned officers (JCOs), and the father of an armyman died, 11 others were injured, besides three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were killed in the two-day gunbattle, following the terror attack on the military camp yesterday.

