Pregnant Woman Injured In Jammu Attack Delivers Baby Girl

Rifleman Nazir Ahmed and his pregnant wife were injured in the firing by the terrorists and were shifted to the Military Hospital at Satwari, an army official said.
"The army doctors worked all night to save the life of the severely injured pregnant woman with gunshots wounds and helped her deliver a baby girl, following a caesarean section operation," Jammu-based army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand told PTI.
"Both the mother and the baby are stable," he added.
Five armymen, including two junior commissioned officers (JCOs), and the father of an armyman died, 11 others were injured, besides three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were killed in the two-day gunbattle, following the terror attack on the military camp yesterday.