'Pre-Trial Detention Should Not Be Sentence': Maharashtra Court In Bail Order

"Bail is the rule. Jail is an exception," the court said in its order (Representational)

A court here in Maharashtra has granted bail to a man from Navi Mumbai charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder observing a "pre-­trial detention should not be a pre­trial sentence”.

Thane additional sessions judge Rachna Tehera granted bail to the accused arrested in Rabale on October 27, 2022, recently.

The incident occurred during a drunken brawl outside a shop when the accused allegedly thrashed a 20-year-old man, resulting in his death, the prosecution said.

"Taking into consideration the facts of the case, and rival submissions made at the bar, it seems that the accused/ applicant is in custody since October 27, 2022. Bail is the rule. Jail is an exception. A pre-­trial detention should not be a pre­trial sentence," the judge noted in the order.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)