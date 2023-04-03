'Pre-Planned Conspiracy By Mamata Banerjee': BJP On Ram Navami Clashes

The BJP accused Mamata Banerjee of engineering the recent violence in West Bengal. (File)

The BJP on Monday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of engineering the recent violence in West Bengal and demanded her resignation.

Addressing a joint press conference with two other party MPs, the BJP's Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee also called for the Centre's intervention and demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the violence.

The incidents of violence that have taken place in West Bengal since Rama Navami are the result of a "pre-planned conspiracy" hatched by Mamata Banerjee, she charged.

Debasree Chaudhuri and Khagen Murmu, two other BJP MPs from West Bengal, accompanied Ms Chatterjee during her press conference at the party headquarters.

"This is the result of a pre-planned conspiracy by Mamata Banerjee to consolidate Muslim votes and to make the Muslims happy," she said.

The Hooghly MP also accused the TMC supremo of playing "appeasement politics" and claimed that "Hindus are under threat in West Bengal".

Ms Banerjee had claimed on Friday that the BJP, along with other right-wing organisations, was responsible for the Ram Navami violence.

"Mamata Banerjee is lying. We want the central govermment to see this (matter) properly. We are are demanding an NIA probe," the BJP leader said.

"We also want Mamata (Banerjee) to resign as chief minister and home minister of West Bengal," Ms Chatterjee added.

