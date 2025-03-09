"Pray For His Speedy Recovery": PM Modi After Visiting Veep At AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) this morning to enquire about the health of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was hospitalized last night with complaints of uneasiness and chest pain. He also prayed for the Vice President's speedy recovery.

"Went to AIIMS and enquired about the health of Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. I pray for his good health and speedy recovery," said PM Modi in an online post.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda too had visited AIIMS earlier in the day to enquire about Mr Dhankhar's condition.

Mr Dhankhar was taken to AIIMS around 2 am. He was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under Dr Rajiv Narang, Head of Department of Cardiology, reported news agency PTI. He is now stable, it said citing sources.

The 73-year-old leader remains under observation of a group of doctors.